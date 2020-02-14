We’re different

Unlike most event management companies, we are a not-for profit organisation.

Becoming a Community Interest Company in 2009, we have been organising conferences, events, dinners, meetings, exhibitions and network events. We look after more than 7500 delegates every year.









Whether you plan a small event or a major conference, our team can handle it. We can take the strain of planning, logistics and on-the-day support.

PCC shares the values of the public sector and provides services that reflect the need to make responsible use of public money. Our background is in the NHS, so we have particular expertise in running healthcare related events.

As well as NHS organisations, we have run major events for police forces, local government, the fire and rescue service and more. We always look to apply the same principles regardless of the client which is providing an excellent service while being cost effective.

We can help with any aspect of event planning right through to the full end-to-end event management.

In addition to our event management services, we can also provide facilitators to help with the delivery of your workshop/event content. We also have workshop leaders for a wide range of personal and team development workshops.

Our services include but are not limited to:

Event design

Speaker liaison

Event marketing and promotion

Stakeholder engagement

Venue searching

Supplier sourcing and management

Attendee registrations and online bookings

Onsite management

Health and safety management

Facilitation

Evaluation

Contact details

Suite 1A,

West One,

114 Wellington Street,

Leeds,

LS11 1BA

0113 2124180

events@pcc-cic.org.uk

www.pccevents.co.uk