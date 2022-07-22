NuBreed Hotels is a rapidly growing events focused global accommodation provider. Headquartered in the UK, they allow clients to access and offer discounted accommodation to their Exhibitors, Delegates, VIPs, Clients, Speakers, Staff and/or Attendees. Commission is shared on all bookings.

EventBeds by NuBreed Hotels is their own proprietary technology they’ve created specifically for the events industry giving attendees access to discounted and convenient accommodation close to events.

They also have EventBeds VIP Concierge; a free of charge concierge service tailored to clients and events alike. They have over 1.3m hotels worldwide and access rates via direct contracts with hotels and through wholesale partners. Prices are up to 30% cheaper than anywhere else

Clients include The British Motor Show, BBC Good Food Show, Southampton International Boat Show and Northern Fashion Week amongst many others.

From Joseph and Paul, Co-founders of EventBeds – powered by Nubreed Hotels:

“After 20 years working in events and technology, we realised that accommodation for events is expensive and hard to decipher when comparing the best deals. The average customer will check four separate websites before deciding to book. We think this is inefficient and we wanted to fix it.

We knew there had to be a better way to find the webs best deals when attending an events venue, and in 2019 the idea of EventBeds was born. We’re 100% focused on making the process far more enjoyable and rewarding for you, our valued customer.”

