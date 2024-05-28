Neuron Audio Visual

WE DON’T JUST SELL OR RENT AV EQUIPMENT. OUR TRUE PASSION LIES IN CRAFTING BESPOKE AV SOLUTIONS TO DELIVER EXTRAORDINARY, UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES.

Founded in 2009, Neuron started as an audio hire company focused on elevating production values in events.

Our dedication to excellence caught the attention of our clients, leading to additional event service requests, with an AV installations division added in 2015. This demand fueled our expansion where we now offer a wide range of services globally. We’ve delivered projects in remarkable locations like Croatia, Norway, France, Andorra, and Ireland.

What sets us apart is that we create experiences that are tailored to your space. We don’t do one-size-fits-all.

Plus, we thrive on challenges, be it in new locations or with cutting-edge technology. So let’s bring your vision to life together!

Personalised solutions with responsive technical support, from concept to pack down.

Our AV hire and event production services provide you with the stunning visuals & breathtaking sound your event deserves.

Whatever your vision, our 360-degree, end-to-end event production services combine event technology with exceptional expertise.

Whether it’s a virtual event or in-person, we understand the pressures of running an event and will be there to support you every step of the way. Our professional CAD, virtual reality, and pre-visualisation suite mean we can walk you through the results of our design, before touching a single piece of gear.

Once we’ve agreed on a concept, we work hand-in-hand with your team to pull together the advancing information and logistics of the event. Our warehouse & build crew preassemble dedicated, turnkey equipment, and personally deliver your setup.

Then on the big day, we bring that design to life. A dedicated project manager is on-hand to ensure your production runs flawlessly.

Remarkable, reliable results. Every time.

Contact Details:

01614081545

enquiries@neuron-av.com

https://neuron-av.com