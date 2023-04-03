Top of Article

Universal Lead Retrieval System That Turns Your Trade Show Leads Into Sales

momencio is the battle tested sales enablement software hub for driving sales from B2B event marketing & trade show activities

It’s the only Lead Retrieval Solution enabling B2B Field Marketers & RevOps teams to:

Streamline creative workflows with momencio’s powerful Creative Asset Management system,

Create memorable experiences with Client Portals personalized in-real time while you engage with your leads.

Gain insights on your team performance & uncover opportunities for improvements with momencio’s Advanced Event Analytics & Visitor Tracking Capabilities

Maximize sales handover efficiency through instant Lead Routing to the appropriate Sales Development Representative

10 Benefits for Event & Trade Show Teams using momencio:

💼 Accurate Lead Data Collection 📊

Captures accurate lead data collection system ensures you don’t miss any opportunities. 💻 User-Friendly Interface 📈

Helps exhibitors quickly and easily collect leads without wasting time trying to figure out how to use the software. 🌍 Real-Time Lead Syncing 📡

Tracks lead information in real-time to stay on top of new leads and follow up quickly. 📈 Advanced Lead Management 💼

Helps prioritizing follow-up efforts and focus on the most promising leads. 💬 Instant Lead Feedback 💬

Provides immediate feedback on leads to gauge their interest level and prioritize their follow-up efforts. 💻 Mobile Compatibility 📱

Works seamlessly across all devices, including mobile phones and tablets, thereby maximising its lead collection and management capabilities. 🔒 Secure Data Management 🔒

Ensures the security of their leads’ personal information. 💼 Customizable Lead Forms 📊

Matches the specific needs and preferences of each exhibitor through real-time personalization 💻 Cross-Platform Compatibility 💻

Works across all platforms without any compatibility issues.

🌍 CRM Integration 💻

Integrates with popular CRM solutions such as Hubspot & Salesforce use will streamline their work and save time.

momencio is the event management solution that transforms your event marketing activities from a cost-center into a profit enablement engine

