MixerSeater is a networking events seating generator available on-line.

Repeatedly break attendees into groups. Switch tables to meet everyone else with the lowest possible number of duplicate meetings. Try group-based or one-on-one speed networking framework.

Possible scenarios:

– Let each buyer meet every supplier

– Make sure everyone visits each topic-related table exactly once

– Meet everyone else avoiding your competitors

– Other speed networking formats

How does it work?

– Import your attendee list from a file or add them manually

– Change your participants areas of interest or industries they represent for better matching

– Set the number of chairs, tables and sessions

– Generate the seating chart

– Send the seating chart to your guests mobile phones or export it to Excel

– Enjoy your speed networking event!

