Mitingu helps you deliver event websites and communications on brand every time

In a nutshell

One platform for event registration, check-in and communications for live, virtual and hybrid events.

Why event professionals choose Mitingu

The pressure is on an event organiser to deliver.

There are a thousand and one tasks to get done and only 24 hours in a day. You get the go-ahead at very short notice but are still expected to deliver a polished product. You take it in your stride and focus on getting the job done.

We help event organisers collect the right information, communicate the right message and get them into the event hassle-free by​ providing them with the technology to manage it all from one place.

What you get

Branded, mobile responsive event site templates



Email marketing with a built-in scheduler – send to the right people at the right time



Intelligent registration forms – dynamically change what questions they see dependent on who they are.

Event Listing – A branded event listing page that displays the events you’d like people to see



Greetdesk check-in – our fully integrated Android and iOS check-in app



Event apps – integrations with some of industry leading event apps



Post event communications and surveys

We are a UK based event technology business that wants to take the customer experience to the next level. How will we do that? Well, we think that actions speak louder than words, so try us and we’ll deliver.

