MacroArt (Banners)

At MacroArt, we are proud to support a range of sectors including Live Events and Exhibitions, Retail, Sport, Property, Interiors, Heritage and Visitor Attractions with their graphics production, branding displays and signage solution requirements. Established in 1992, we were the pioneers of large format printing in the UK and today, we have forged an enviable reputation, with an industry-leading in-house production hub that serves a fast growing and impressive portfolio of trade and brand clients.

Our vision is simple, we love seeing the impact of our work every day, everywhere. Whether it’s an ambitious, complex project or a simple update, we can support your next project from experienced project planning to skilful and professionally managed production and installation.

Banners offer a versatile, cost effective and quick solution which are used widely across all our sectors, particularly Live Events and Sport. Available in bespoke sizes and made from recyclable materials, PVC-free banners are a highly effective way of communicating a promotion or providing a branding solution particularly for outdoor spaces. In addition, banners do not necessarily require professional installation so they can be easily moved and changed by inhouse teams if that is required.

Our extensive plant list features leading printing technology to make sure we stay at the forefront of the latest techniques, combined with the scale to support the diverse requirements of our clients.

Our professional team of inhouse installers and network of install crews pride themselves on installing each project with precision, skill, and excellence.

To learn more about our service offering, please get in touch with a member of the team.

Contact Details:

MacroArt Ltd

Eltisley Business Park

Abbotsley

St. Neots

PE19 6TX

+44 (0) 1767 677 946

hello@macroart.co.uk

www.macroart.co.uk



