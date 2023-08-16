Luker Rowe have been arranging insurances for the Audio Visual and Event Industry for the last 30 years and because of this have a deep understanding of the industry and their insurance needs.

Over the years we have used our knowledge to develop policy wordings and build partnerships with Insurance Companies who can offer the best cover. We have a team of people who understand what you do, the equipment you use, the Terms and Conditions you apply and the freelancers you employ. They are approachable, flexible and happy to discuss your own individual requirements and offer a solution.

All our staff follow three basic principles:

We’re on your side

We make things easy

We do what we say

We have been Chartered Insurance Brokers since 2007, a title that is only awarded to insurance brokers committed to provide professionalism and high standards. It reflects in everything we do. We won’t bombard you with insurance jargon or try and hard sell to you. We advise. That’s what we do and that’s how we’ve built our business to be one of the leading insurance brokers dealing with the Audio Visual and Events Industry. We look forward to speaking to you.

