LOFT ONE12 are a Midlands based media production company specialising in still and moving imagery across the UK.

Working with clients internationally across the event, corporate and commercial industries, LOFT ONE12 stops at nothing short of providing striking imagery complimented by a professional service.

With over 18 years collective experience in photography and videography, owners Shaun Taylor and Pete Henderson’s fluid approach to producing engaging images are driving some of the UK’s most well known brands and collaborating with top creative event producers.

With all the glitz and glamour that you put into your events it would be a tragedy to commit the result of all your hard work and planning to the ever-fading memory banks.

Having LOFT ONE12 present to capture your occasion in all its glory is a must! We’ll be on hand to capture all the details you spent time researching and planning, provide you with imagery of your venue transformation and most importantly your guests having a great time.

LOFT ONE12’s philosophy is to start each project with an open mind and to take the time to understand our clients needs. So when you start to PLAN your next event, put a little time aside to discuss what services we have available to make the most of your event.

Specialising in both photography and videography we can help create content to be showcased at your event. From product launches and interviews, to decor and exhibition imagery, our creative content solutions will make an impression at any event.

So you’ve planned your event to perfection. Now it’s all about the EXECUTION!

At LOFT ONE12 we don’t do leave anything to chance. We make sure we have all bases covered and are at the right place at the right time… every time!

Whether you are hosting an event for 50, 500 or 5000, we have a dedicated team of professional creatives that’ll have every angle covered.

Looking for that extra edge to your event? Consider our Brand Activations for creative ways to keep your attendees engaged well after the event has ended.

It’s all about the Marketing Collateral! Whether you need content for a press release, internal comms or for social marketing, we’ve got your back!

We DELIVER on time… every time!

Before your event we’ll discuss your needs and we’ll remain open and honest to ensure your expectations are met. If you’re working to a tight deadline, no problem! We’ll work alongside you to make sure your content is ready when you need it.

Your final product can be optimised for any purpose and should you require any future changes we’re only a phone call away.

So why not get in touch with LOFT ONE12 and see how we can add that creative edge to your event.

Contact Details:

112 Highfields Park Drive

Derby

DE22 1JU

07854 338 047

shaun@loftone12.co.uk

www.loftone12.co.uk