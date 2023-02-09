Located just outside the historic city of Lincoln, the Lincolnshire Showground has become the areas premier venue for conferences, meetings, exhibitions and events of all sizes. Set in picturesque parkland, the impressive Showground offers an epic experience for any event large or small. With over 270 acres of space and ample free car parking, we can hold events for 1 to 30,000 people within our indoor and outdoor spaces.

We love working with event organisers and we cannot wait to bring their events to life. Whether you are looking for flexible outdoor space or multi-purpose events halls, we have the ideal space for you at the Lincolnshire Showground. With four expansive exhibition halls, seven purpose-built meeting rooms and our award-winning Epic Centre, we have all the space you’ll ever need for your next event.

Elton John performing at Lincolnshire ShowgroundPhoto taken by Steve Smailes Photography Lincolnshire Showground – Epic Centre and EXO Centre. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for Lincolnshire Showground Date: October 10, 2022 Lincolnshire Showground Exhibition Hall by Evans McDowall Architects, completed in November 2020. Refurbishment of the exhisting volumes and creation of a new polifunctional space for exhibitions and events at the doors of Lincoln.

Our award-winning Epic Centre is a diverse, multi-functional building that can be tailored to your requirements. Boasting three exhibition halls, six upstairs meeting rooms, a fully equipped catering kitchen, built-in AV and WIFI, plus a vast 1,836 square meters of ground floor space which can be partitioned, it’s one of the largest and most flexible spaces in the region.

The first energy-efficient, inclusive and multi-functional event space of its kind in Lincolnshire. Our newly renovated and fully modernised EXO Centre features 1,623 square metres of event space, as well as views across our countryside area, a Changing Places washroom facility and state of the art energy-saving features.

We have acres of parkland, woodland walks and fresh air to enjoy. Whether you are looking for large outdoor event space or would like to offer your delegates a well-being walk, we have plenty of green space to discover.

From dinners to delegates, exhibitions to entertaining and concerts to car shows, we really do live and breathe events.

If you are interested in booking your next event with us, contact our sales team on 01522 522900 or email events@lincolnshireshowground.co.uk.

Visit lincolnshireshowground.co.uk to find out more!

Contact Details:

info@lincolnshireshowground.co.uk

lincolnshireshowground.co.uk