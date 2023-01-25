At The Jockey Club Venues Collection, it’s not just on the track where all the action happens. Known for world class horse racing, The Jockey Club Venues Collection offers versatile and flexible locations to deliver exceptional quality conference and events throughout the country.

With 15 venues across the UK, all with excellent road and rail links, you are never far away from an award-winning Jockey Club Venue, all of which offering first class conference and event facilities.

Conferences and events at our multi-award-winning venues offer a truly unique experience for delegates and guests alike, we cater for small, large, indoor and outdoor events. Our dedicated teams are experts in their field, with experience in organising large-scale outdoor events, corporate meetings and conferences, exhibitions, Election counts, training events, team building days, award ceremonies, product launches and lots more.

Our flexible and versatile venues all have several areas and spaces to choose from, making it almost a certainty that a Jockey Club Venue will be a fit for any event criteria. Whether you need a theatre space for 300 at Exeter Racecourse or a large conference for over 2,000 at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse, Jockey Club Venues are service focused, with a flexible approach and enjoy working with clients to curate the perfect event to meet the event objective.

With award winning caterers able to provide everything from bacon rolls to fine dining and rooms overlooking our glorious grounds, we have the perfect ingredients for a truly memorable occasion.

For further information or to book a show round of one of our unique venues please contact us enquiries@jockeyclubvenues.co.uk or call 01242 539 538

Contact Details:

01242 539 538

enquiries@jockeyclubvenues.co.uk

thejockeyclub.co.uk/venues/