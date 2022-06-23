Elegant, Easy Software for Virtual and Hybrid Events

Bring People Together for Annual Conventions, Monthly Webinars, Simple Meetings, and Year-round Connection

Reliable, interactive event tech for planners committed to creating compelling experiences for all their audiences, fully integrated with community networking and learning experience software for long-term growth and engagement.

EVENTS

Live & On-Demand Chat, Q&A, Polls Hybrid Webinars Exhibitor Suites Presenter Controls Producer Tools Keynotes & Panels

Engagement Suites

Are you connecting buyers and sellers online? We have engagement suites for that.

Bring together buyer & seller marketplaces for events & beyond

Transform the value equation for exhibitors & sponsors

Showcase products & thought leaders

Advanced B2B meeting tools

Prove value year-round with real-time visitor reporting & analytics

Enable hosted buyer models for success

Interactive Features

Are you connecting buyers and sellers online? We have engagement features for that.

1:1 chat & video with all the meeting tools were used to

Emojis, Q&A & polls for real-time connection

Breakout sessions that rock!

Teleport users in and out of timed breakout sessions, group them by tags, pop in and out of individual rooms and all-in-all create a seamless engagement experience.

Contact Details:

https://www.junolive.com/