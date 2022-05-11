Interprefy helps businesses, institutions and NGOs connect in their own language.

We make remote simultaneous interpretation (RSI) and live translated captions available for any meeting, webinar, or conference – anywhere. By partnering with the leading event platform providers, we integrate with Zoom, MS Teams, ON24 and 60+ other platforms.

Headquartered in Zurich, our fully remote team, spread across 29 countries, has supported over 50,000 multilingual events of all shapes and sizes, for clients including The White House, Google, GlaxoSmithKline, or SAP.

A world-leading provider of RSI and multilingual live captions, we provide a powerful combination of scalable and secure cloud-based technology, unparalleled language expertise and professional services, to facilitate truly multilingual global conversations.

Ensuring an inclusive and accessible meeting experience for all, Interprefy provides AI-powered live captions for over 100 languages, as a visual aid to follow the speech.

The Interprefy platform has revolutionized simultaneous interpreting by replacing cumbersome hardware with cloud-based software that can be plugged into any meeting platform or AV-setup.

Professional conference interpreters can deliver their services from anywhere in the world, while event participants can simply connect, select their language, and join the conversation.

