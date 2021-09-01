Interactio is a leading remote solutions platform providing real-time multilingual interpretation services for remote or hybrid meetings.
Interactio combines remote simultaneous interpretation and a remote participant system, connecting up to 2,000 participants in a virtual room with an unlimited number of languages.
Connected on an interactive panel via desktop or mobile device, attendees can exchange ideas in a live chat, cast votes, and show essential information through a screen sharing function.
Interactio has been used to interpret and stream over 26,000 events since its launch in 2014.
Our most-valued features
⭐ Participant experience:
✔️ Access list of attendees who participate in the meeting.
✔️ Preferable view selection, including pining the chosen active speaker/participant.
✔️ Send private & group messages to any attendee of the meeting.
✔️ Hear interpretation in your preferred language while speaking.
⭐ Moderator experience:
✔️ Have full control of the flow of the meeting.
✔️ Exchange private chat messages with the participants.
✔️ Take questions and answer them live or via chat at your own pace.
✔️ Access exclusive statistics and polls live.
⭐ Event organizer experience:
✔️ Invite a guest moderator from any organization.
✔️ Use SAML authentication for extra security.
✔️ Allow up to 30 participants to be visible on the screen.
Services
➡️ Before the event: we match you with the right interpreter, provide network analysis and give recommendations, and conduct customized technical trainings for AV staff, interpreters, and participants.
➡️ During the event: we provide dedicated technical support: either in-person at your venue or remotely.
➡️ After the event: we send you streaming analytics and gather user’s feedback on your event.
Use cases
✔️ Governmental Sessions
✔️ Business Meetings
✔️ Conferences
✔️Press-conferences
✔️Webinars
⚡ Want to see Interactio in more detail – book a free demo!
Contact Details:
https://www.interactio.io/
+ 1 831 777 4441 (US)
+ 44 1644 717778 (EU)