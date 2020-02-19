From capturing a lead, to processing and reporting, Integrate Events provides everything you need to connect your events, sales and marketing.

We’re at the forefront of event lead capture, replacing outdated, manual methods: business cards, paper forms and rented scanners.

Working at the intersection of events and MarTech, Integrate Events is the bridge between the physical and the digital, empowering you, the exhibitor, to take control of the process at every event, big or small.

We’re changing the way people think about events. It’s time for exhibitors to take the lead.

Advertisement

Capture qualified leads at all of your events

Use the Integrate Events app to collect accurate contact details plus important qualifying information. Use Integrate Events on your own device, to collect leads in different ways, and create a standardised lead capture process for all your events.

Create fully branded, customisable forms

Scan event badges

Scan business cards

Upload lists of existing contacts to use as an attendee list

Connect events with your MarTech stack

We’ve built integrations with the most popular CRM and marketing automation tools. Event Qualified Leads go straight into your existing systems, ready for timely, relevant follow-up and a streamlined post-event process. Align events with your sales and marketing stack.

Measure return on investment and accelerate event revenue

Get real-time data and performance updates from your team. Get a quick view of how successful your event has been, plus longer-term insights and the ability to measure event ROI via integrations with your systems.

Integrate Events makes events measurable, just like all your other marketing channels.

Measure event performance

Analyse successful events

Make data-driven decisions for future events Increase accountability for events performance

Akkroo was acquired by Integrate in 2019, and operates as the Integrate EMEA office.

Contact Details:

mike.robinson@integrate.com

www.integrate.com/eventindustrynews