Imperial Venues is one of the largest academic venues in London with over 100 modern, flexible spaces. From conference and exhibition halls to classrooms, lecture theatres and our historic townhouse 170 Queen’s Gate, we can host events for up to 758 guests.

Located in South Kensington, Imperial Venues benefits from a central location close to excellent transport links and some of London’s most celebrated attractions.

Our specialty services including on-site accommodation, bespoke event planning, in-house catering and state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, make us the perfect choice to support your next event.

Our most popular venues:

The Great Hall : A multi-purpose space for up to 758 delegates. Equipped with retractable seating and state-of-the-art AV equipment, it is one of the most coveted venues on campus. The hall is connected to the Queen’s Tower Rooms, Seminar and Learning Centre, and H-Bar meeting rooms which can be used together or individually, providing flexibility for catering, breakout spaces and registration areas all under one roof.



Sir Alexander Fleming Building : offering large lecture theatres, flexible seminar rooms and two foyer areas for up to 320 guests. This space can be used flexibly for conferences requiring catering areas, exhibition space and breakout rooms.



170 Queen's Gate : A grade II listed Victorian townhouse that is the perfect setting for conferences, meetings and training events. 170 Queen's Gate is available for exclusive hire and benefits from an on-site venue manager and chef, offering excellent catering and a bespoke service.



The City and Guilds Building : A modern suite of ten meeting rooms for up to 65 delegates and lecture theatres. It also benefits from a dedicated mezzanine.



A modern suite of ten meeting rooms for up to 65 delegates and lecture theatres. It also benefits from a dedicated mezzanine. Royal School of Mines: The third floor can be hired exclusively if required. The ground floor also boasts an impressive reception area with original staircase and period features; its entrance is conveniently accessible from Prince Consort Road.

If you are looking for a unique venue that boasts state-of-the-art facilities, excellent event management and a Central London location, Imperial Venues is the perfect choice for you. Visit the Imperial Venues website to find out more.

