ID Card Centre is a family-owned company that has been a leading supplier for events since 1998. Located in Northampton, we are well connected to the whole of the UK, and we stock thousands of products ready for same-day dispatch. Over the years, we have demonstrated that our technical knowledge is unrivalled in our sector.

As a team, we continuously strive to improve our customers’ experience and services. That’s why businesses in the events industry have trusted us for over 20 years to supply all their identity and visitor management technology, badges and accessories. Our dedication to helping customers has received recognition in the form of regional and national awards.

With event requirements constantly changing and evolving, we’re here to work with you on tailored solutions. We offer a wide range of services and personalised products ideal for events of all sizes, from card printing services through to badge printer rentals. Our customisable products, such as lanyards and badges, are manufactured in the UK with a range of lead times available.ID Card Centre’s Business Development Director, Nicola O’Brien, spent 16 years in the events industry running exhibitions, conferences and promotional tours. Her knowledge of the events industry is second to none, so you can purchase your supplies from us in full confidence.

We provide products and expertise on leading card print technology brands, including Magicard, Evolis, IDP and Datacard. Alternatively, we provide ID card printer rentals as a cost-effective alternative to ownership.

Contact Details:

53 Tenter Road,

Moulton Park Industrial Estate,

Northamptonshire

NN3 6AX

Tel: +44 (0) 1604 422 422

Fax: +44 (0) 1604 422 322

sales@idcardcentre.co.uk

http://www.idcardcentre.co.uk/