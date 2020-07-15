London based HYPERVSN is the technology company responsible for developing the innovative and disruptive 3D holographic system that provides an immersive experience for viewers. The company was founded in 2011 and has attracted investment from media titan Mark Cuban among others.

HYPERVSN has been the recipient of numerous awards including Top 3 British Innovations of the Year, the AV Awards in 2018 and 2019 and was also named among the World’s 10 Most Impressive Technologies by Mashable and USA Today.

The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with their unique and robust software / content ecosystem to provide customers with an integrated 360, high-quality business solution. Targeted business verticals include Digital Signage, Retail, Events, Education, Public Safety and many other use cases.

Traditional visual advertising and digital signage are becoming less relevant and less impactful. For brands and businesses, it is more challenging to cut through the noise and stay at the forefront of their industry. HYPERVSN have redefined the concept of visual storytelling by making interaction with end-users more personalised, engaging and impactful by introducing HYPERVSN Solo and Wall products to the market.

The new generation of HYPERVSN products are interactive 3D holographic solutions.

Contact Details:

2nd Floor Soho Wharf,

1 Clink Street,

London,

SE1 9DG

+44 (0) 208-0685-328

info@hypervsn.com

www.hypervsn.com