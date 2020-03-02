Howler Loaded – The Cashless way to Pay

Allowing guests to create accounts and load money online. You can collect your wristband at the door of the event with your money loaded and have the time of your life (cashlessly) and cashout later.

We’ve tackled festivals and events with 40,000+ attendees and 3000 vendors. We’ve processed more than R50 Million in online topups for cashless events and Millions more onsite.

Seamlessly and safely implemented in any environment: urban or remote. Network-independence means no down-time. Faster experience means more transactions.

Howler Access and Ticketing

What’s the worst thing about organising music festivals, large scale celebrations, nightclubs, trade shows, spoting events nd more?

The Crowds

Howler Access transforms ticket handling, distribution and access into paperless, smooth and pain-free experiences. On both sides, with our complete box office solution for all types of ticket sales, across all distribution points.

Howler Access uses next-gen technology to eliminate queues, theft and fraud, and help you create – Moments that matter.

Howler.co.za

Find desired events, buy tickets, receive access on the day and enjoy hassle-free transactions at every touchpoint.

Not all events are created equal so Howler puts your events in front of the right consumer.

Leaving ticketing, access control, cash and vendor management to the professionals means that organisers have more time to create great experiences for event-goers.

Howler offers full reporting on events which gives you in depth understanding of your event and your customers, giving you the edge on other events.



Contact Details:

www.howler.co.za