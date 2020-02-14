Introducing GYDER, the #1 event & attraction app that gives your visitors an instant enhanced experience. Let visitors navigate your event using our custom micro-mapping technology. Ensure your visitors can make the most of their time with you by helping them easily find specific points of interest, locate nearby facilities and get access to special event offers. Our interactive itinerary ensures that your visitors don’t miss a thing and allow them to plan their day well in advance of the actual event. GYDER is the go to app for event goers that will boost your customer experience.

As event professionals, do you know how your visitors interact with your event? Do they find what they were looking for? Do they get to see all the amazing things you had planned? GYDER’s post event analytics can provide you with detailed visitor insights that will give you a new perspective on your event, using footfall to show visitor interests and activity data.

An exhibitor’s primary focus is to attract your visitors to their stands. Exhibitors can ensure they are found with GYDER’s customised map pins, they also can promote their special offers directly to visitors with in-app advertisements and detailed stand descriptions giving visitors an understanding of what they have to offer and grab that special deal. Increase your revenue immediately with this fully customisable feature!

Gyder is the market leading ‘event ready app’ which can be provided as a custom branded mobile version or can feature your business within our main app directory. If you want to take the hassle and costs out of developing your own event or attraction app from scratch, get in touch for a free demo and info pack.

Contact Details:

0800 0862345

info@gyder.co.uk

www.gyder.co.uk