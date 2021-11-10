Green Fairy Productions

Green Fairy are an award winning, bespoke agency who create and represent the highest level of talent for corporate events, private events, TV and theatre.

We are proud to have such a diverse range of talent on offer, including:

Laser violinists with the only fully programmable LED dresses in the UK

Bespoke songs and performances by Jon Courtenay, winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020,

The world renowned iMagician Jamie Allan

Female magicians, Cirque artists, Electric strings, Fire Performers, Drag queens, Stilt Walkers, Contact Jugglers, Anthem Singers.









Our acts have exceeded our very highest expectations, by winning Britain’s got Talent, performing live on TV including Strictly, Jools Holland, Jonathan Ross, The One Show and performing at the Fuji Rock Festival, Glastonbury, Montreux Jazz festival… One has even created a highly rated, immersive magic show in Canada, which attracts over 1200 people a day!

Most of our acts offer bespoke options which is what Green Fairy specialise in. We want our performances to feel exclusive to every single one of our clients, and our passion for this is felt in everything that we do.

Many of our performers offer both virtual and hybrid performances. In 2020 we worked with them to develop the most engaging and interactive shows which work superbly in the virtual world.

Please get in touch so we can help you deliver the best possible entertainment for your event. We’d love to work with you!

“We approached Green Fairy because they have some great, unique, highly polished shows and they know how to create special and memorable events, which is what all clients want these days. Extremely experienced and easy to work with. Do not hesitate to use this Company. They deliver stunning professional shows and are a pleasure to deal with.”

Steve Cook, CBS Group.

Contact Details:

www.greenfairyproductions.com



