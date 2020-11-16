Fli-Fi is a temporary internet connectivity and WiFi provider who can support your event no matter how large or small, delivering bandwidth to suit your specific requirements – at any location. We pride ourselves on being capable of creating connectivity to match the requirement in challenging environments, from three stories below in a basement to a field in the middle of nowhere.

Our event WiFi solutions range from multiple WiFi access points which service your entire event site, down to localised connectivity just for a production crew or small team.

We have the experience to offer guidance on the best option for your event and will deliver you a worry free WiFi solution to ensure your event runs smoothly.

Contact Details:

020 3778 0454

enquiries@fli-fi.co.uk

www.fli-fi.co.uk