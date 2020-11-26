ExpoPlatform is a leading online networking and management platform for live, hybrid and virtual events. The AI-powered web and mobile-based solutions of the platform empower organisers to improve exhibitor experience, enhance attendee engagement, generate quality leads and drive ROI.

The modular platform focused on exhibitions can be scaled easily to B2B conferences and corporate events as well. Its integrated platform tools help improve the value proposition for events and generate new revenue streams through customised sponsorship packages for exhibitors and sponsors.

ExpoPlatform’s popular features include:

Online meetings and sessions with enhanced engagement options like polls and chats to create an interactive experience

Online registration to design custom registration process

Website CMS for a responsive, SEO optimised, & user-friendly website

AI matchmaking for preference-based recommendations of people, sessions, products & content

Microsites/digital profiles for exhibitors, products and speakers to boost networking

Session and speaker management to manage sessions in conferences

Mobile app to engage at events

Lead capture to scan and capture lead information

Hosted buyer management to qualify hosted buyers and increase ROI for both buyers and exhibitors

Exhibitor manual to create a hassle-free onboarding experience

Interactive floor plan to create a custom floor plan for events

Detailed event statistics, insights and reporting

Online monetisation features for visibility, sponsorships, and lead-generation

Other Features and Benefits:

Advertisement

Modular solutions customised for event requirements

Easy integration facilities with third-party tech providers

No need for additional downloads, installs or permissions

24×7 technical support and consulting services

These all-in-one event solutions have been used in major industry events of organisers like Reed Exhibitions, DMG Events, Tarsus, Euromoney, Informa Markets, CloserStill Media, Bologna Fiere, MCI, Amazon WebServices, World Bank Group and Clarion events.



