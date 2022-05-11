At Expo, we make all kinds of events all kinds of easy with the all-in-one Expo Pass event technology platform. Our future-thinking technologies give organizers like you the tools to plan, track, and host any kind of event, in-person, virtual, or hybrid. And our intuitive products are designed so you can immediately hit the ground running. That doesn’t mean we’re ever out of reach though. We will never leave you hanging! From day one, we pair each client with an experienced and dedicated Event Success Manager. Which is really just our way of saying, “We know you got this. But we’re always here if you need anything.” We get that events are more than just technology. Events are about people. And we’ve helped millions of people connect, talk, laugh, and think… or just say hi anytime!

Our complete suite of tools to take your event next level:

Onsite Badge Printing

Check-In

Event Registration

Lead Retrieval

Virtual Experience

Event App

Attendance Tracking

Contact Details:

312-585-7582

info@expopass.com

www.expopass.com



Contact Expo Inc. First Name Last Name How would you like to be contacted? Email Phone Call Phone Call or Email Please choose one of the following options Phone Number * Email Address * Message 0 / 180 GDPR * I understand that I am sharing the information disclosed in this form with the advertiser/company and instructing them to contact me about their products or services. I understand that this advertiser/company may be based outside of the UK and EEA and therefore consent to the transfer my data outside of the UK and the European Economic Area for these purposes. I also understand and agree that my personal data may be held by Event Industry News Limited, and any third-party hosting provider acting on its behalf, in order to analyse visitor traffic with a view to improving the service it offers. Send Message Please do not fill in this field.