Elveden Estate, Norfolk/Suffolk border

Working in partnership with Elveden Estate, Explore 4×4 are located on the Norfolk/Suffolk border where we have an exclusive location for all our outdoor activities and adventures, and of course our stunning woodland 4×4 off road course.

Elveden is a 22,500 acre country estate, of which over 10,000 acres is farmland. This is the largest ring-fenced arable farm in lowland Britain. They are a world class producer and purveyor of local and regional food excellence with an enviable reputation for wildlife conservation, in harmony with their farming practices.

The Courtyard at Elveden is home to an award winning AA Rosette restaurant, food hall, home and garden shops. The perfect setting for a day out. The Elveden Inn is a warm and welcoming country Inn in the heart of East Anglia, where you can enjoy a relaxing drink and a delicious meal.

Stoneleigh Park, Warwickshire

Our Warwickshire base is in the glorious surroundings of the NAEC Stoneleigh Park, in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside.

Set in 1100 acres of fields and woodland, not to mention the fabulous Land Rover built 2.4 mile off road course. We can offer you ‘everything under one roof’. This is a top class venue with exceptional facilities, together with Stoneleigh Park Lodge, the on-site 58 bedroom hotel. Further space is available for perfect camping facilities too.

Centrally located, with excellent road, rail and air links this is the ideal setting for all corporate events.

Contact Details:

01787 320640

enquiries@explore-4×4.co.uk

www.explore-4×4.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore4x4/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Explore4x4/