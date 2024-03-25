Nestled amidst stunning views and beautiful surroundings, Exeter Racecourse offers a thoroughly unique setting for your next event. Whether you’re planning an indoor conference or an outdoor festival, our venue provides a versatile, inspiring space that caters to all types of occasions throughout the year.

With ample free parking, Exeter Racecourse can accommodate large companies and vehicles with ease, ensuring convenience for all attendees. Our dedicated events team is committed to going above and beyond to meet your needs, so don’t hesitate to reach out and challenge us with your requirements.

From festivals to sporting events, Exeter Racecourse excels as a venue choice for outdoor gatherings, offering unparalleled external space and support. Our glorious grounds and spectacular views serve as the perfect backdrop for corporate team-building events, fostering camaraderie and collaboration among participants.

Whether your team prefers traditional inflatables, orienteering challenges, boot camps, or archery, we have a wide range of indoor and outdoor spaces to accommodate every type of activity. Our experienced team can facilitate arrangements with our existing partners, or we warmly welcome visiting team-building companies if you have one in mind.

At Exeter Racecourse, we’re dedicated to ensuring that your event is a resounding success from start to finish. With our first-class facilities, breathtaking surroundings, and commitment to excellence, your event is sure to leave a lasting impression. Join us at Exeter Racecourse and experience the perfect blend of beauty, versatility, and support for your next gathering.

