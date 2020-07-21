Excell Electrical is a specialist temporary power provider, established in 2004. We have focused on delivering bespoke, tailored projects for our clients throughout the UK. Excell Electrical have invested in the latest energy efficient technology to help offset the environmental impact of your event.

How we start

Working with our clients from the initial planning stages right through to removal and breakdown, we are dedicated to providing a bespoke solution to meet our customers needs. We start with a site meeting to fully understand the scope of the event, we then provide a full breakdown of electrical requirements and costs associated with the event.

Our full service package

Complete generator packages with engineer support



Cabling and distribution tailored to your project



Event fuel management



Site lighting and bespoke decorative lighting



Emergency lighting



Specialist, qualified event electricians and engineers



Power-on-demand and hybrid battery systems



EV Charging



Testing and Certification

Going Green

By using the latest technology we are able to offer our clients load monitoring of generators. This enables us to analyse the characteristics of a particular event and with the use of power-on-demand or hybrid battery systems can reduce fuel costs and the carbon foot print of the event. Our vast range of LED lighting compliments this and helps us work together for a more sustainable future.

EV Charging points

We are now able to offer EV charging points for visitors or exhibitors. With the market in electric and hybrid cars increasing this facility will become more important for your events in the future. We are currently partnering with specialists to provide innovative and green solutions for the electric car market.

Generator Hire

With our own fleet of road towable generators servicing small events and back up from one of the largest generator suppliers in the country we are able to service any size of event with any amount of generators. By using the very best event specification machines with the latest engine and emissions technology we are committed to providing the very best equipment for your event. On larger events we can offer load sharing and power on demand, synchronised generators, automatic mains failure switch over as well as hybrid and battery solutions.