Founded on, and continually enhancing a reputation for creating unforgettable experiences that motivate, inspire, engage and inform audiences anywhere in the World.

If ‘Your World’ involves awards shows, banquets, conferences, road shows, exhibitions, experiential events, brand / media launches or even fashion shows; then welcome to ‘Our World’ of an in-house team of event producers, designers, technicians, and creatives. We design and deliver unique events to improve business performance, motivate teams, excite, inspire and ensure you are always engaging successfully with your audiences.

We can cover all aspects of your event, from concept / theme through to technical / AV supply (all owned in house),logistics management, creative content, video, stage set & exhibition design and of course delivering on the day. Your World, is Our World, Around the World. Call us to see how we could make your next event out of this world.

<noscript><iframe title="Evolution International Delivery Showcase" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FAyuhABGtW4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

At Evolution, we organise and manage world-class events. Everyone, from the CEO to the delegates, leaves happy, informed and inspired. We can work with you from the very beginning by brainstorming the theme and sourcing venues, to the seeing the last person off the premises!

Evolution provide leading edge, innovative AV solutions including sound, set / stage, lighting and rigging – all working together to provide a fully synchronised display that really makes an impact!

The Evolution creative team are always eager to get the creative juices flowing; edit and creative suites filled with the latest production tools, providing you with inspiring and compelling video.

We take your marketing message and make it engaging on all platforms, be that printed media, advertising, PR, websites, social media, exhibitions and everything in between.

Contact Details:

Evolution International

Unit 5, Fieldside Farm

Quainton

Bucks

HP22 4DQ

+44 (0)1908 046066

hello@evolution.international

www.evolution.international