EventsAIR has been at the forefront of event technology and innovation for over 30 years. Our focus is on creating first-rate event management software that allows our clients to easily build and host highly engaging events. Through our commitment to pushing the boundaries of event management system capabilities, our event technology solutions are constantly evolving.









The EventsAIR 6th Generation event management system is a comprehensive end-to-end platform, designed by event planners for event planners, that gives you total control of your event on any device, anywhere, anytime, using a single, secure, scalable, cloud-based interface. EventsAIR is designed and built with an uncompromising focus on security to provide total peace of mind when running all types of events.

Easily organize everything from crucial high-level tasks to the smallest details including communications, marketing, event websites, registrations, travel and accommodation, onsite tools, mobile attendee apps, budgeting, reporting, and speaker, exhibitor and sponsor management.

Integrated into this powerful event management platform is OnAIR, our award-winning virtual and hybrid event solution. Via its unique timeline interface, OnAIR allows attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers to meet in a secure online space. The OnAIR portal contains a wealth of interactive features including virtual presentations, networking groups, exhibitor marketplace, ePosters, gamification, live support, analytics, and Meeting Hub. These features allow participants to present, showcase, learn, interact, network, and engage in discussions, live polls, and live Q&As as they would at an in-person event.

OnAIR also includes the innovative AIRCast streaming and studio solution that provides event planners and AV professionals with an easy to use interface to stream, stage, and manage great looking presentations, all within the OnAIR platform.

Trusted in over 50 countries by multi-national corporations, event planners, professional conference organizers, government departments and tertiary education institutions, EventsAIR has been used in some of the largest events around the globe including the G20 summit, APEC, Rugby World Cup, and the Olympic Games.

Contact Details:

110 Butterfield

Great Marlings

Luton

Bedfordshire

LU2 8DL

+44 808 280 0738

info@eventsair.com

www.eventsair.com