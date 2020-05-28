DEDICATED TO EXCELLENCE AND INNOVATION IN HOSPITALITY

Events @ No 6 opened its doors in 2019, as an innovative new venue in bustling Aldgate, in the City of London. Facilities include a variety of bright and airy meeting rooms and event spaces, hosting from 2 to 210 guests with in-built AV. Our flexible spaces are available weekdays, evenings and weekends and can accommodate fine dining for up to 150. The tranquil terrace with stunning views of London’s iconic skyline is idea for summer receptions for up to 100 guests. 6 Alie Street is within easy walking distance of Aldgate East, Aldgate and Tower Hill tube stations and 10 minutes from Liverpool Street or Fenchurch Street.

Proudly awarded ‘Best New Venue’, at the 2019 Hire Space Awards, our reliable team will provide bespoke event planning and on the day hospitality services for an array of events including: corporate meetings, weddings, private celebrations, academic conferences, product launches, drinks receptions, barbeque parties at the terrace, fine dining experiences and AGM’s.

We are dedicated to providing you with excellent and seamless service. Events@No6 does this by upholding our six key values to be: attentive, connected, dedicated, reliable, accessible and innovative for all clients and staff alike. Our team’s combined hospitality experience and an approved list of suppliers are here to enhance and support your event.

Contact Details:

020 7451 6705

sales@eventsatno6.com

www.eventsatno6.com