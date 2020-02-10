Discover the most versatile, sophisticated and well equipped venue in London. Events at Club Chelsea offers rooms suitable for corporate events, exhibitions, training and special occasions. With an impressive 25 function suites, 60 syndicate rooms and the Great Hall fit for up to 1000 delegates, each space offers an abundance of possibilities.

Millennium Suite

Directors’ Lounge

Great Hall

General view in the great hall during the Chelsea FC Annual Lunch at Stamford Bridge on December 6, 2019. (Photo by Clive Howes – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

When looking for a London conference venue, choose one that will excite delegates. With the latest technology integrated into our contemporary conference facilities, you can be assured that your event will run smoothly and leave a lasting impression.

In the same way that your event is more than just a date in the diary, Stamford Bridge is more than just the home of one of Europe’s biggest football clubs. From a meeting with the board of directors to a global sales team, no matter the agenda, our meeting rooms will provide you with a productive environment.

Parties by nature should be fun and exciting, so host your next event in a venue that will really get your guests talking. Chelsea FC is perfect for champagne receptions, gala dinners, award evenings, or simply a celebratory shindig!

There is also an option to take advantage of a variety of onsite facilities, from a behind the scenes stadium tour to relaxing in the Chelsea Health Club and Spa. Head to Frankie’s Sports Bar and Diner or Marco Grill for a bite to eat, or check-in to our hotel after a busy day.

We pride ourselves on offering a fully inclusive service, so your enquiry will be handled by one account manager who will be with you from start to finish.

We look forward to welcoming you to Stamford Bridge soon.

<noscript><iframe title="Welcome to Events at Club Chelsea" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/380720141?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="696" height="392" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Contact Details:

0371 811 1955

events@chelseafc.com

https://events.chelseafc.com/

Stamford Bridge,

Fulham Rd,

Fulham,

London

SW6 1HS