EventPro UK

Built on a foundation of over 35 years’ industry expertise, EventPro Software combines the functionality needed for venue booking, event planning, and catering management in one comprehensive, scalable system that can be deployed On-Prem through desktop or network installation, or via our Private Cloud with separate client-dedicated databases.









EventPro comes with a standard base of core features, such as customer relationship management (CRM), invoicing, reporting, communications and more, to which you can add a wide variety of seamlessly integrated optional modules, ranging across venue scheduling, event itinerary, inventory management, attendee management, automation services, web integration, and too many more to list. The modular design allows you to build the software solution that fits your specific needs.

EventPro provides accurate, up-to-date information across your entire event/venue/catering management process, so your team can effectively collaborate in real time, optimise the use of resources, and consult in-depth reports for informed decision making. Step-by-step wizards ensure that everyone follows consistent processes, while EventPro’s conflict check prevents double bookings.

As your company grows and the event industry evolves, EventPro won’t hold you back. Our software is continually in development, incorporating the proven technological advancements event professionals need. In recent years, we have added elements such as read-and-write Application Programming Interface (API), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and Single Sign On (SSO) for Active Directory in our Cloud, online Contact Tracing, DocuSign integration, two-way sync with Exchange/Google calendars, and more. We won’t stop there! We will continue to advance our product to ensure that you can keep building your business.

Most importantly, EventPro is more than just a product. It’s a complete solution backed by our in-house team of dedicated implementation, training, and support specialists, who go above and beyond to ensure that you get the most out of your EventPro investment.

