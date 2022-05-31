Eventmaker is a French digital company with one objective: to provide event organizers (trade show, congress or conference organizers, event agencies, companies, schools) with an all-in-one SaaS platform to manage their physical, digital and hybrid events.

Since 2009, Eventmaker has simplified the organization of events for more than 1,000 organizations (Palexpo, UFI, Comexposium US, British Film Institute, European Society of Cardiology, LVMH, Dior, L’Oréal, Thales, Havas Group, PublicisLive).

Innovation is at the heart of Eventmaker’s DNA, and their platform is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the market. Initially specialized in physical event management, Eventmaker was able to fully rebound from the crisis by digitalizing its offer.

Eventmaker allows its customers to continue to develop their internal communication, customer acquisition, sales promotion or even recruitment strategies using a reliable, secure, ergonomic and accessible tool.

Increase productivity by creating an attractive website in a short notice, and sending personalized email campaigns to your guests.



Streamline the attendee experience with a simplified registration process, online ticketing,and a high-performance check-in system.



Maximize event performance with real-time data management and statistics.



Manage all aspects of your events (registration, communication, engagement, onsite, community animation) through a single back office where everything is connected.

After gaining significant market share in France, Eventmaker’s ambition is to become the European leader!

