Event Wine Solutions offers wine in sustainable packaging to events and festivals in a traditional wine-drinking format. 750ml full-size and 375ml half-size bottles are now made from 100% recycled, post-consumer rPET to champion the use of pre-existing plastic waste. The packaging is 100% recyclable again after use. Relied upon among bar operators for quick and efficient service even with short notice, clients enjoy shorter queues at the bar and a higher transaction spend when selling wine in full-size bottles and they can now do so knowing that they are stocking the most sustainable solution for their customers to enjoy.









