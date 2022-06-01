Event Specialists Inc.

Events Specialists Inc. is one of Canada’s premiere Event Management and Production firms. Our “raison d’être”: to create stress-free, tech-driven events that bring impact & build memories that last long after the event is over.

We provide turnkey, full-service event solutions, from strategic planning & tech selection to marketing/content distribution & beyond for Fortune 500 corporations, SMB’s, non-profits & trade associations across Canada & the U.S.

We build & execute events such as: conferences, training programs, professional development programs, business summits, internal award celebrations, town halls, annual meetings, CEO updates, brand awareness/activations (& many more).

Above all, we have built an amazing team of passionate individuals who know their stuff through-and-through & are committed to excellence for our clients.

Have an event in the works? Let us help you!

Contact Details:

+1 647-693-3444
hello@eventspecialists.ca
www.eventspecialists.ca

