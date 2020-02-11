Consisting of a set of powerful products that work independently or together, the Entegy Suite delivers remarkable experiences at events of all sizes and budgets.
Entegy is headquartered in Australia with our European office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Our highly skilled partner network spans six continents to deliver best-in-class, complementary services worldwide. Visit our website for an instant demo or get in touch to discuss a personalised solution.
Event Apps
The most flexible, adaptable, event app on the market for event organisers and attendees expecting more.
Live Polling and Q&A
Boost session participation and drive discussions.
Networking & Gamification
Bring your event to life by empowering attendees to share content, participate in live activity feeds and gamification.
Badge Printing & Kiosks
Dynamic badges that respond to attendee data within customisable layouts and designs. Choose from a variety of printing options to suit your needs and budget.
Exhibitor & Sponsor Lead Capture
Maximise ROI for exhibitors and sponsors with an easy-to-use lead retrieval app.
Attendance Tracking
Real-time attendance management and insights. Flexible options to check-in attendees including staff scanning, automatic stations or attendee self-check-in.
Wayfinding & Interactive Floorplans
Enable attendees to navigate your event including exhibitions, session rooms and points of interest and importance.
Registration
Rapid setup, instant deployment and payment options.
Automated Email Campaigns
Send beautiful, branded emails to your database via the CMS. Schedule and filter based on profile data.
Contact Details:
Entegy Headquarters
Suite 5, 28 Donkin St
West End QLD 4101
Brisbane, Australia
+61 7 4243 4941
helloeurope@entegy.com.au
https://entegy.com.au/