Emirates Old Trafford, home of Lancashire Cricket, is an award-winning venue. Over the last ten years, the venue has undergone a £60m transformation, making it one of the most desirable conference and event venues in the north west. Offering flexible, versatile and intelligent events space, Emirates Old Trafford is a multi-purpose conference venue delivering a variety of events, ranging from conferences, Christmas parties to exhibitions, small meetings, award dinners and more.

Catering from ten to 2,000 people across a multitude of events, our high-end space is fully supported by dedicated and in-house services, such as event duty managers, IT support and experienced event planners. Our expert events team have over 35 years of experience in delivering world-class events and offer unrivalled customer service.

With over 3,600m² of space, 43 meeting rooms, 600 on-site parking spaces, fantastic transport links, an on-site Hilton Garden Inn and Caffè Nero, Emirates Old Trafford is Manchester’s complete business venue.

The award-winning event space The Point offers floor to ceiling windows, creating natural daylight in abundance and panoramic views of the world-famous cricket pitch. The blank canvas is designed to inspire creativity and, with a capacity of up to 1,200, the options are endless. The Point is the largest event space at Emirates Old Trafford, and can be sub-divisible into three areas, ideal for large events that have multiple concurring activities.

Advertisement

The Pavilion combines the heritage and tradition of Lancashire Cricket with modern, high quality event space and can accommodate up to 700 people across eight suites and nine executive boxes. With a footbridge linking The Point to the Pavilion and the Pavilion to the on-site 150-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn, delegates have easy access to breakout rooms for concurring events and extra syndicate spaces, and then to the hotel without having to step outside.

Contact Details:

Emirates Old Trafford,

Talbot Road,

Manchester,

M16 0PX

0161 282 4020

events@lancashirecricket.co.uk

www.emiratesoldtrafford.co.uk/