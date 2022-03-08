For virtual, in-person, or hybrid events, Duelbox has customizable, interactive polls and games to bring people together and boost energy at your event. Create your show on our platform by choosing native games and activities and then customizing them with your own logos, messaging, and branding! Your audience participates in real time on their phone or device, no apps or accounts needed.

What Can Duelbox Polls Do for You?

Bring People Together. Duelbox Interactive Games are an incredible way to engage your audience and invite them into your show! Our Poll is one of our most popular activities. Audience votes are displayed in real time on the big screen, so everyone can feel their individual vote move the needle and watch the results unfold.

Boost the Energy. Duelbox has proven to be able to lift spirits and get people excited at the event. We have supercharged polling with unlimited questions, up to 14 answer options, and a dedicated binary poll called Versus that functions as a real time battle between two sides! And because everything is live through our online platform, remote attendees can join in on the fun too.

Deliver Your Message. Educate your audience with the personal touch of Duelbox. Overhaul your polls with custom colors, images, text and more to ensure your audience remembers you and your message long after the show is over.

If you’re excited about what Duelbox offers for your event, schedule a demo to learn more about our platform!

Or if you just have questions, feel free to contact us through our website.

Contact:

hello@duelbox.com

duelbox.com