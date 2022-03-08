For virtual, in-person, or hybrid events, Duelbox has customizable, interactive games that make it easy to engage and interact with your audience. Create your show on our platform by choosing native games and activities and then customizing them with your own logos, messaging, and branding! Your audience participates in real time on their phone or device, no apps or accounts needed.

What Can Duelbox Do for Your Audience Engagement?

Bring People Together. Duelbox Interactive Games are an incredible way to engage your audience and invite them into your show! A little friendly competition or a mutual goal bonds people and lets them have fun along the way!

Boost the Energy. Duelbox has proven to be able to lift spirits and get people excited at the event. Our games let everyone be part of the action and enjoy the thrill of being part of the show! And because everything is live through our online platform, remote attendees can join in on the fun too.

Deliver Your Message. Educate your audience with the personal touch of Duelbox. Live Trivia is always fun, but at Duelbox you can take it to the next level by writing custom questions, uploading custom images, and more. Overhaul the games with your own colors, images, and messaging to ensure your audience remembers you and your company long after the show has ended.

If you’re excited about what Duelbox offers for your event, schedule a demo to learn more about our platform!

Contact:

hello@duelbox.com

duelbox.com