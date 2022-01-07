Deal Room is a networking-oriented event management platform & service company based in Finland. It is an advanced platform designed to manage virtual, hybrid, and in-person events.

Best networking experience with comprehensive functionalities

Built-in features and integrations

​Virtual, hybrid, and in-person event solutions with Success Management features

In-person, Virtual and Hybrid Networking

Deal Room Events is an all-in-one event management platform with proprietary networking features. It increases engagement between attendees and enhances the event experience.

Regardless of the event format; in-person, virtual, or hybrid event, everybody can network with each other.

Create Custom-fit, Engaging Events

Event organizers can perform custom-fit, engaging events with Deal Room comprehensive functionalities.

1-on-1 Meetings, Attendee Engagement with Pre-booking, Networking

Built-in Conference Tool

Integration with Ticketing, Streaming, and Studio Platforms

Unlimited Number of Parallel Sessions, Roundtables, Breakout Rooms

Lead Capture with Comprehensive Analytics Tool

Real Customer Support with Dedicated Event Success Team

Virtual Expo Area for Sponsors & Exhibitors

Events are never closed unless you want

Events can be activated weeks before the event day and networking starts whenever you, the event organizer, want. The platform allows event participants to easily access each others’​ profiles and meet. The page remains active as long as you want it and attendees can engage and network even after the event has ended.

Pre-Scheduling by event-organizer

On Deal Room, event organizers can book meetings on behalf of attendees, speakers, and sponsors.

Virtual Expo

Exhibitors can invite participants to their booths and manage meetings. This function allows exhibitors to manage their workforce and time to fit scheduled meetings.

User-friendly interface for a smooth event experience

Easy-to-use features of Deal Room create the opportunity for organizers to save time and configure their events for a wide range of needs.

With Deal Room, all your event management is located in one place.

Contact Details:

info@dealroomevents.com

www.dealroomevents.com



