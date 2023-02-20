Top of Article

Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT), is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,700 employees and approximately 21,000 customers worldwide.

Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences.

Cvent offers software solutions to event organisers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement.

Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management process and maximise the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Contact Details:

0808 234 4540

sales@cvent.com

cvent.com