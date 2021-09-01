Why select organic food in recyclable packaging at the food outlets when signs welcoming delegates are non-recyclable and end up in landfill?

Our printed cardboard display materials come from a recycled source which we transform into highly creative shapes and impactful displays for your events. Your display can be recycled via a standard cardboard recycling bin at the venue or packed down easily for transportation and recycled at the end of its useful life.

A key consideration in the swap to using full colour printed cardboard displays is value for money as they offer large surface areas of print for your budget. If you are running multiple events you can re-use the displays again and again until you are ready to recycle.

We offer a wide range of modular cardboard solutions that are free standing that can be clipped together to make either individual displays or expansive backdrops. Our Eco-Display walling is a good example of this.

Many product options can be viewed on our e commerce web site and we provide on-line artwork guidelines for your designer. You will be supported by our consultancy services and a 3D design service to enable you to create your own unique creations.

Our displays are delivered flat packed direct to the venue, are easy to self-install and all instructions are included. For the more complex solutions Colour Studios offer an installation service if you prefer.

In summary, please do get in touch with our enthusiastic team at Colour Studios and let us guide you through making sure your signage and displays have the WOW factor and satisfy your sustainability brief. Say it and display it with cardboard!

Contact Details:

01761 431300

https://www.colourstudios.co.uk/recyclable-displays