Why Clareville PR?

A PR agency with over 30 years experience working in the business events sector, Clareville can offer you not only boundless expertise, but also ideas that are innovative, timely and – most importantly – of tangible benefit to your business.







Event industry expertise

Our global team – based in the UK with consultants in the USA and Germany – creates and delivers PR campaigns for a huge range of businesses within the meetings and events sector.

Advertisement

Who exactly? International convention bureaus, venues, hotel groups, industry associations, technology providers and global event organisers – including the organisers of the leading event in the industry (a partnership of over 15 years!).

We deliver PR campaigns and on site Press Office functions for global exhibitions including IMEX, Transport Ticketing, PayExpo and New Scientist Live. Organising press conferences, product launches and one to one media briefings are also well within our skill set.

In short, we know the events sector inside out and can quickly get to know your business and create a PR programme that delivers real results.

What we do

We use your key messages and USPs to create compelling content – news releases, reports, surveys, opinion pieces and blogs – to secure coverage in the media. Not just any media. The exact media – be it newspapers, magazines, websites, broadcast and influencers – that your clients consume. And, thanks to our long-standing expertise in the industry, we’ve built a wide range of close media contacts around the world who we’ll work with to ensure your messages are shared successfully.

What next?

Get in touch! We’d love to hear from you and can chat through what’s best for your business. hello@clareville.co.uk / +44 (0)20 7736 4022

Contact Details:

+44 (0)20 7736 4022

hello@clareville.co.uk

www.clareville.co.uk