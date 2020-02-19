BMA HOUSE – MODERN EVENTS WITH HERITAGE

Home to the British Medical Association since 1925, their sustainable venue boasts 22 unique and versatile spaces for up to 320, including 11 purpose-built meeting rooms, all fitted with cutting edge AV technology.

Courtyard

Standing Reception Snow Room

Garden

Great Hall

Sustainability is a way of life for them, and as part of an ongoing drive to maximise sustainability, BMA House has reduced its delegate carbon footprint by 69% over the last four years, whilst reducing water usage by 5.4 million litres per year.

Their knowledgeable planners encourage delegates to take a step out of their meeting into their Mindful Garden and magnificent Courtyard, a rare asset within a city. A fantastic option for guests to unwind outside in the fresh air during breaks and can be hired in the evening and weekends.

Their passion for food is evident across all menus; they support healthy events with your delegates’ wellbeing at the forefront of all menu planning. Their talented chefs have created mindfully nutritious menu concepts which focus on sustaining concentration and nourishing delegates with wholesome food.

BMA House placessustainability at the heart of everything they do, which has won them a Gold awardin Green Tourism in 2017. Other sustainability awards include ‘Greenest Venue’ by Hire Space in 2018 and 2019, ‘Most Sustainable Venue’ by the London Summer Event Show in 2019, and a Silver award for ‘Best CSR or Sustainability Initiative’ at the 2019 London Venues Awards. They still have a way to go before they are fully sustainable but choose BMA House as your venue for your next event and you’ll expect to find upgraded PIR and LED based lighting, digital way-finding signage, water saving devices on toilets, sustainable and locally sourced food ingredients, in-house caterers who support fair trade tea and coffee growers, recycled paper for your flip charts, plentiful paper recycling units in all meeting rooms, plus onsite cycle racks for those travelling by bike.

Contact Details:

020 7874 7020

events@bma.org.uk

www.bmahouse.org.uk