GAP’s Events division has gone from strength to strength since its establishment in 2014. With almost 200 depots strategically located across the country, GAP has the coverage to service your event – regardless of size, location or timespan.

The ever-growing GAP Event Services team is made up of specialists and combines the expertise of all of GAP’s divisions with their full backing; Plant & Tool Hire, Lifting Services, Survey & Safety, Welfare Services and Non-Mechanical Plant, using our national depot network to provide a complete solution for the events industry.

From the provision of essential event items to full organisation of your entire project, trust in GAP to deliver. We have an extensive range of equipment on offer and enjoy excellent relationships with our suppliers, allowing us to source specialist equipment quickly and easily, as well as develop bespoke solutions.

From numerous different barrier types, a wide range of fencing, a complete trackway solution, portable toilets, generators, and a whole lot more – whatever you need, GAP’s Event Services product range has the answer.

Our specialist events division offers a single point of contact, so you can get on with running the show. We offer a fully project managed installation and recovery service on everything we supply, and our management team has decades of experience in the industry.

At GAP, we have experience of dealing with a wide variety of events. Some of the events that our team has already worked on include the following:

Spartan Race | BAFTA | Rat Race | Cardiff Velothon | European Championships Glasgow 2018 | Polo in the Park | Rewind Festivals North/South and Scotland | Kendal Calling | London Triathlon | Parklife | Virgin Money London Triathlon | Festival 6 | Eurovision | Boardmasters

Boardmasters is just one of our many happy customers after our involvement in the set-up of their 2022 event:

“GAP Group supplied toilets at Boardmasters this year, across all campsites, car parks and external areas. From the start of the planning process, all the way through to the completion of the event, they have been a delight to work with. Richard Judge, Head of Events, is always quick to respond and has a great attention to detail, which is appreciated. They were particularly helpful this year as last-minute issues arose onsite, and their team continued to be supportive and flexible in taking on work that previously had sat outside of their schedule. Their service had a great positive impact on the smooth running of Boardmasters, which us at Vision Nine would like to thank them for.”

GAP Event Services is growing rapidly, and with 50 years’ experience in the hire industry, we have the knowledge required to succeed.

#trustinGAP, #DeliveringSolutions

Contact Details:

Citypoint 2

25 Tyndrum Street

Glasgow

G4 0JY

+44 (0) 333 202 0712

www.gap-group.co.uk