Barmotion is your number one hospitality solutions provider for events and expo stands. Founded in South Africa in 2010, we have over a decade’s experience delivering our full turnkey hospitality and branding solutions to the events industry.

Throughout that time, we have established ourselves as providers that you can rely on to deliver your message through various brandable platforms and warm welcomes! We build strong and lasting relationships with all our clients in the process.

What We Do

We help you stand out from the crowd and boost your brand’s presence at any event or expo by seamlessly integrating it into our food and drink bars, serving everything from;

Juices

Shakes

Coffee

Ice Cream

And more!

Place your brand directly into the hands of your audience while they enjoy delicious treats made from high-quality ingredients and using industry-leading equipment!

Barmotion’s branding solutions offer various options to enhance and improve your brand’s awareness and presence. All designed to complement each of our bars to showcase your brand in the best way possible.

Our certified Barmotion ‘Rock Stars’ go above and beyond for our clients! We understand the importance of delegate, visitor and attendee engagement, and the value of creating a memorable first impression. Through crafting personalised interactions and experiences, our team ensures that when every visitor leaves your stand or event, they take your brand and its message with them.

What’s Next?

Let us become an extension of your brand, and promote your business through our services – Get in touch at info@barmotion.co.uk or call 02382 124 570.

Contact Details:

9 Bonhill Street

London

EC2A 4DJ

023 8212 4570

info@barmotion.co.uk

https://barmotion.co.uk