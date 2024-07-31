Bands For Hire are a leading UK entertainment agency representing the biggest and best talent across the country. From live party bands for corporate events and award ceremonies, to low key jazz bands and musicians for drinks receptions, we have a wide selection to choose from.

Founded in 2010, Bands For Hire was created with a desire to offer an exceptional live music roster without compromising on quality. With a team of experienced professionals to help at every stage of the booking process, you’ll find our no-fuss service simple and efficient to use.

Need help finding the right act? Our team will be more than happy to work with you in order to create a bespoke list of bands and artists that suit your event and budgetary requirements. Just drop us an email through the contract page and a member of staff will be in touch with options.

Live Party Bands in Every Style

We represent a wide range of UK party bands – from pop and rock trios and quartets to larger outfits complete with a combination of male/female vocals and brass section. Our function bands cover every genre imaginable whether that be swing, rock ’n’ roll, Motown and soul or up-to-date chart hits from the past year, you’ll find there’s something to suit guests of all ages and backgrounds.

Musicians for Drinks Receptions

Along with our evening function bands, we also represent a broad range of solo musicians and duos geared towards laid back arrival drinks and early evening music. Our roster includes solo guitarists, pianists, world music instrumentalists, harpists, string quartets and more.

Highlights of the roster include our exclusive roaming bands, ideal for corporate events where set-up time and space may be limited. Our roaming bands will entertain guests from table to table creating an upbeat atmosphere to get the party atmosphere in gear.

Contact Details:

Bands For Hire Ltd

27B Scotgate

Stamford

Lincolnshire

PE9 2YQ

United Kingdom

Bands For Hire Ltd, 27B Scotgate, Stamford, Lincolnshire, PE9 2YQ

+44 (0) 845 073 9440

info@bandsforhire.net

www.bandsforhire.net