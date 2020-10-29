Balluun

By
EIN Directory
-
92

Own a B2B Market Network for Your Industry

Leading trade show organizers and associations use Balluun’s technology to extend their event business with a white-labeled B2B marketplace, integrated with robust social network and business applications.

What’s Included in Your Platform

  • Full B2B market network: social network, e-commerce and business applications
  • White-labeled with your style and branding
  • Highly configurable to fit your industry and audience
  • 360° analytics with domain KPI and user behaviors
  • Modern, mobile-friendly interface
  • Multi-lingual and currency support
  • White-labeled mobile apps

Benefits For Your Buyers

  • Discover new products, brands and trends
  • Place online orders across brands
  • Keep track of product and brand updates
  • Manage all contacts and catalogs in one place
  • Keep up-to-date with industry trends

Benefits For Your Sellers

  • Showcase products
  • Capture online orders from buyers
  • Write orders digitally
  • Find and target the right buyers
  • Manage leads and customers with insights

Download Data Sheet

Contact Details:

1277 Borregas Ave, Suite B
Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA

Advertisement

bd@balluun.com
www.balluun.com

EIN Directory
To include your company in the supplier directory email directory@eventindustrynews.com or call +44 (0) 1777 802 111

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR