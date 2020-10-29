Own a B2B Market Network for Your Industry
Leading trade show organizers and associations use Balluun’s technology to extend their event business with a white-labeled B2B marketplace, integrated with robust social network and business applications.
What’s Included in Your Platform
- Full B2B market network: social network, e-commerce and business applications
- White-labeled with your style and branding
- Highly configurable to fit your industry and audience
- 360° analytics with domain KPI and user behaviors
- Modern, mobile-friendly interface
- Multi-lingual and currency support
- White-labeled mobile apps
Benefits For Your Buyers
- Discover new products, brands and trends
- Place online orders across brands
- Keep track of product and brand updates
- Manage all contacts and catalogs in one place
- Keep up-to-date with industry trends
Benefits For Your Sellers
- Showcase products
- Capture online orders from buyers
- Write orders digitally
- Find and target the right buyers
- Manage leads and customers with insights
Download Data Sheet
Contact Details:
1277 Borregas Ave, Suite B
Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA