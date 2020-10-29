Own a B2B Market Network for Your Industry

Leading trade show organizers and associations use Balluun’s technology to extend their event business with a white-labeled B2B marketplace, integrated with robust social network and business applications.

What’s Included in Your Platform

Full B2B market network: social network, e-commerce and business applications

White-labeled with your style and branding

Highly configurable to fit your industry and audience

360° analytics with domain KPI and user behaviors

Modern, mobile-friendly interface

Multi-lingual and currency support

White-labeled mobile apps

Benefits For Your Buyers

Discover new products, brands and trends

Place online orders across brands

Keep track of product and brand updates

Manage all contacts and catalogs in one place

Keep up-to-date with industry trends

Benefits For Your Sellers

Showcase products

Capture online orders from buyers

Write orders digitally

Find and target the right buyers

Manage leads and customers with insights

Contact Details:

1277 Borregas Ave, Suite B

Sunnyvale, CA 94089, USA

bd@balluun.com

www.balluun.com