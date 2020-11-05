Azavista is a global software organisation offering an end-to-end event management solution. Since 2012 Azavista has evolved into an all-in-one event planning platform servicing small, medium, and enterprise organizations in more than 25 countries across the globe with a spectrum of planning tools.

It is our main goal to learn from our clients and their specific needs in order to streamline, consolidate, and automate all of the planning processes, increase efficiencies, and support seamless event execution.

Our Solution

Azavista is an inclusive and user-friendly solution that elevates the MICE industry by covering all needs for event professionals globally, in an end-to-end platform that fits all business necessities. Our cutting-edge technology hosts all the necessary tools for modern-day event planners that work with tight deadlines and a data-driven approach.

As a global event management software, we offer our solution in multiple languages for clients across North America, Europe, and APAC.

On our 3.0 platform, we provide a virtual conferencing integration in the most flexible way possible. Integrate seamlessly with your conferencing platform of choice (such as Zoom, WebEx, BlueJeans, etc), or choose our Native Virtual Event App, completely branded to fit your corporate design. Maximize interaction through networking, instant meetings, surveys, quizzes, or polls and have all your valuable delegates-, and attendee data consolidated in your secured Azavista Event CRM. In addition, at the core of Azavista’s business philosophy, is the provision of a strong core customer success team in order to support seamless and swift adoption of the platform.

Azavista adheres to the highest industry standards of information security, thus guaranteeing the safeguarding of personal and corporate data.

Contact Details:

success@azavista.com

https://azavista.com/