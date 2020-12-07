AYRE Event Solutions

AYRE is a creative events company specialising in everything from Event Production and Virtual/ Hybrid Events to Event Equipment Hire and Technical Venue Support. Based in Yorkshire, with many years’ experience in the Events Industry, it’s hard to find something that the team hasn’t done. From producing an awards event within a Cathedral to supporting a product launch in an Aircraft Hangar, our team has been on hand for a variety of different events, all with different needs. As we have such extensive experience and knowledge, we can advise and guide on the best approaches for your event – no matter what the location or timeframe.









Working closely with our clients across the country, we understand that each require different levels of support. Some are experienced, where some are complete beginners who just don’t know where to start. With this in mind, we endeavour to provide a totally custom package for each client. From roadshow tours covering the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, to more structured support including presentation design and consultation; we can provide as much or as little support as needed.

No matter what stage your event planning process is at, we can come on board and support you and your team. Whether you need a technical pair of eyes over your prospective event venue or someone to make the seemingly impossible, possible – AYRE is a name you can trust. Take a look around our website, or simply drop one of our experienced team a call to discuss your project.

Contact Details:

sales@ayre.events

www.ayre.events